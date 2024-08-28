InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
IHT opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 0.11. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.