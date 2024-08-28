Insider Buying: Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) Director Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) Director Ewan Mason purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.

Star Diamond Stock Down 10.0 %

DIAM opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. Star Diamond Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

