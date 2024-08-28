Insider Buying: Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) Director Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) Director Ewan Mason purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00.
Star Diamond Stock Down 10.0 %
DIAM opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. Star Diamond Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.
About Star Diamond
