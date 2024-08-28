Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $152,054.97 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

