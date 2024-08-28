Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Shares Down 20.3%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.35. 10,320 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 5,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Trading Down 20.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of proprietary life support technology for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the INSPIRA augmented respiration technology (Gen 2) device, a life support designed to provide Adaptive Blood Oxygenation that to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

