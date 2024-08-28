Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,884 shares of company stock valued at $38,092,387. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $226.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $237.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 145.35% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

