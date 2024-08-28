Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE) Shares Down 8.4%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 10,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 15,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
Integrated Media Technology Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.
About Integrated Media Technology
Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.
