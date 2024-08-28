Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,851 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after buying an additional 475,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.92.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

