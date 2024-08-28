InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) Trading Up 0.5%

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.13. 19,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 62,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

InterCure Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of InterCure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCR. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in InterCure during the first quarter worth $883,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterCure by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

