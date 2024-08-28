International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $199.40

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $199.40 and last traded at $198.73, with a volume of 2616812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

