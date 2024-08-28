International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.15

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 14667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International General Insurance

International General Insurance Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.22.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International General Insurance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 746,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International General Insurance by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International General Insurance by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the second quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in International General Insurance by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 120,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.