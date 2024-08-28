International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
