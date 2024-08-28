International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.