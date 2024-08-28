InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Itau BBA Securities cut Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,759,651.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,241,837 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.