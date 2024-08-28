Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE INUV opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

