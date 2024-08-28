Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
NYSE INUV opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.