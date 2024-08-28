Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.94

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.94 and last traded at $110.94, with a volume of 859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.62.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2245 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
