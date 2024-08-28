Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.94

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $110.94 and last traded at $110.94, with a volume of 859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.62.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2245 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,184,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,785,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.