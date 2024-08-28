Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 869.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $48.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $37.19 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

