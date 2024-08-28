Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWJ. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3,705.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 213,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $44.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $46.36.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.