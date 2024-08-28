Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWJ. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,991,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3,705.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 213,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,262 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,178 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $44.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $46.36.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
