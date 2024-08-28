Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $136.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.74. The company has a market capitalization of $192.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

