Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.45 and a fifty-two week high of $136.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.74. The company has a market capitalization of $192.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.
