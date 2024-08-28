Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading Up 3.3%

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 3,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 6,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Invesque Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

