Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,243 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,146% compared to the average daily volume of 456 put options.

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The firm has a market cap of $442.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 367.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 152.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,436 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 89.3% during the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 6,880,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,865 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

