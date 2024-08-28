Investors Purchase Large Volume of SentinelOne Call Options (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,859 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 49% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,307 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,931,000 after purchasing an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 375,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 141,127 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.