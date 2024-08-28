iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.22

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 21103055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQ

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.08.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.