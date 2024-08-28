iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.12

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.12 and last traded at $50.12, with a volume of 3292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.24.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 91,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.