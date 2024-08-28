iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.38

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 50609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 6,157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,766,000 after purchasing an additional 627,127 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 353,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,610 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 604,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after acquiring an additional 161,740 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 131,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

