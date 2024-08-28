iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.38

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.38 and last traded at $52.34, with a volume of 50609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
