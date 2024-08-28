iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.41

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 109014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,476,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,774,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,956,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,805,000 after buying an additional 619,092 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,276,000 after buying an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,061,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,790,000 after buying an additional 49,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,037,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

