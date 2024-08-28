iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.41

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 109014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
