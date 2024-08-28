iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBB opened at $147.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.