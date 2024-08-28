iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 150.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $147.88 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.30.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.