iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.29

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 56878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
