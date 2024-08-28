iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.29

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.29 and last traded at $52.18, with a volume of 56878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

