iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

