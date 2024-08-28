iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,809,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $128.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- PDD Shares Plunge: Why This Could Be a Hidden Gem for Investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Let Peloton Take You For a Ride: What You Need to Know
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Analysts are Bullish on These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.