iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 335,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

