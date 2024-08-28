iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.67

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 1064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
