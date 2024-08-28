iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.67

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 1064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.0822 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

