iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.