iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.