iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

