iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.79. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $107.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.