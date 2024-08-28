iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL) Share Price Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,675.61

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,675.61 ($22.10) and traded as low as GBX 1,631.60 ($21.52). iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 1,647 ($21.72), with a volume of 3,935 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,675.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,669.84.

