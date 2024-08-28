iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,372,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after buying an additional 73,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average of $165.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

