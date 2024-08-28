iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $185.48

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $185.48 and last traded at $185.39, with a volume of 527693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.21 and a 200 day moving average of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

