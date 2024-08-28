iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $132.71 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $133.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

