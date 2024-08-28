iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.84. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $109.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

