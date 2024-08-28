iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12,554.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 189,193 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $6,507,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,823,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,513,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,031,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYC opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $85.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $999.74 million, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

