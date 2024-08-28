Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Trading Down 1.7%

Itafos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Itafos Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.
Itafos Company Profile
Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.
