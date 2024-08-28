Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.20 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Capmk downgraded Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Iteris has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $7.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $303.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $5,929,617.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,165,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,050,885 shares of company stock worth $14,340,733. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris during the first quarter worth about $1,270,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Iteris by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 478,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

