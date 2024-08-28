ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.01% of ITT worth $106,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ITT by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $136.87 on Wednesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.36.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.