J. Alberto Arias Sells 75,704 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$40,759.03.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$24,031.29.

On Wednesday, July 31st, J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$21,067.31.

On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$45,293.27.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$29,146.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 141,945 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$82,867.49.

On Thursday, June 13th, J. Alberto Arias sold 123,019 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$77,920.23.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.12. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

