J.B. Hunt Transport Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,597 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 233% compared to the typical volume of 1,379 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $185,299,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,722.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 545,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 525,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,589,000 after purchasing an additional 193,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $172.10 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.