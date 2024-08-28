J.Jill (JILL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 4th. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. J.Jill has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JILL opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

In other J.Jill news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Claire Spofford sold 13,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $483,886.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,471 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,364.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock valued at $41,210,657. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.Jill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

