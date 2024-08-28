Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 2.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

