Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $108,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 1.5 %

JKHY stock opened at $171.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $178.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

