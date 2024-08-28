Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Stock Position Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on J. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,336. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

J stock opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.08.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

