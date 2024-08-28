Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, an increase of 137.4% from the July 31st total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 243,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Janone Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ:ALTS opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. Janone has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $5.26.
About Janone
